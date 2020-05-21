6212 Caminito Luisito

Amenities

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath house. The first floor features one master bedroom with a connecting bath, a kitchen and living room with hardwood floors. On the ground floor are 3 bedrooms with a bath, over-sized linen closets, and extra storage space. The townhouse stretches 1530 sq ft, fairly new washer (one year old) and dryer, with beautiful views, and 3 parking spaces: 1 car garage, 1 walled open-air carport, and a parking permit with which you can park near the house. In addition, free parking is available anywhere on the streets of the complex.



This is located in Friars Village, an established community of townhouses with a good mix of families, young adults and active mature folks. The townhouse is located in an ideal neighborhood with two Ralphs, a CVS, Home Depot and Target within two miles. Mission Bay, Beaches, Tecolote Canyon, the YMCA, Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls and the Morena Design District are bike-able. It is right across the street from the University of San Diego, making it perfect for professionals and students associated with the school!



As a bonus, you will also have access to the Friars Village clubhouse, which includes an all year round heated pool, spa, sauna, indoor pool tables, ping-pong tables, a beach volleyball court, and a large and new playground.



Rent is very reasonable $3168 per month, with $3168 for deposit. No pets. No smoking. House is available January 1st, 2019.



No Pets Allowed



