Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6212 Caminito Luisito

6212 Caminito Luisito · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Caminito Luisito, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
volleyball court
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath house. The first floor features one master bedroom with a connecting bath, a kitchen and living room with hardwood floors. On the ground floor are 3 bedrooms with a bath, over-sized linen closets, and extra storage space. The townhouse stretches 1530 sq ft, fairly new washer (one year old) and dryer, with beautiful views, and 3 parking spaces: 1 car garage, 1 walled open-air carport, and a parking permit with which you can park near the house. In addition, free parking is available anywhere on the streets of the complex.

This is located in Friars Village, an established community of townhouses with a good mix of families, young adults and active mature folks. The townhouse is located in an ideal neighborhood with two Ralphs, a CVS, Home Depot and Target within two miles. Mission Bay, Beaches, Tecolote Canyon, the YMCA, Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls and the Morena Design District are bike-able. It is right across the street from the University of San Diego, making it perfect for professionals and students associated with the school!

As a bonus, you will also have access to the Friars Village clubhouse, which includes an all year round heated pool, spa, sauna, indoor pool tables, ping-pong tables, a beach volleyball court, and a large and new playground.

Rent is very reasonable $3168 per month, with $3168 for deposit. No pets. No smoking. House is available January 1st, 2019.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22667

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4539280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Caminito Luisito have any available units?
6212 Caminito Luisito doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Caminito Luisito have?
Some of 6212 Caminito Luisito's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Caminito Luisito currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Caminito Luisito isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Caminito Luisito pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Caminito Luisito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6212 Caminito Luisito offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Caminito Luisito does offer parking.
Does 6212 Caminito Luisito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 Caminito Luisito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Caminito Luisito have a pool?
Yes, 6212 Caminito Luisito has a pool.
Does 6212 Caminito Luisito have accessible units?
No, 6212 Caminito Luisito does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Caminito Luisito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Caminito Luisito has units with dishwashers.
