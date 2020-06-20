All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

6207 Vista Santa Clara

6207 Vista Santa Clara · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Vista Santa Clara, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

Available 03/01/20 COME HOME TO YOUR VERY OWN PERSONAL RETREAT - Property Id: 100557

Call or text 678-472-9451, to speak with Porcha or property manager to schedule a walk through for this Monday, Jan 27th. Beautiful 4/3 detached home with finished garage and large upstairs loft. Kitchen and main area fully remodeled. Beautifully designed back yard oasis. You will feel like you're on vacation everyday. Decorative pool, with spa and built in water slide. Gas fire pit. Extremely low maintenance yard grow your own passion fruit, lemons, cherries and avocados. Save money with Vivent Solar.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100557
Property Id 100557

(RLNE5457515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Vista Santa Clara have any available units?
6207 Vista Santa Clara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Vista Santa Clara have?
Some of 6207 Vista Santa Clara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Vista Santa Clara currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Vista Santa Clara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Vista Santa Clara pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Vista Santa Clara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6207 Vista Santa Clara offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Vista Santa Clara offers parking.
Does 6207 Vista Santa Clara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6207 Vista Santa Clara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Vista Santa Clara have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Vista Santa Clara has a pool.
Does 6207 Vista Santa Clara have accessible units?
No, 6207 Vista Santa Clara does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Vista Santa Clara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Vista Santa Clara has units with dishwashers.
