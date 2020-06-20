6207 Vista Santa Clara

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Call or text 678-472-9451, to speak with Porcha or property manager to schedule a walk through for this Monday, Jan 27th. Beautiful 4/3 detached home with finished garage and large upstairs loft. Kitchen and main area fully remodeled. Beautifully designed back yard oasis. You will feel like you're on vacation everyday. Decorative pool, with spa and built in water slide. Gas fire pit. Extremely low maintenance yard grow your own passion fruit, lemons, cherries and avocados. Save money with Vivent Solar.

