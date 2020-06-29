6145 Mary Lane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

HD VIDEO INCLUDED! Check the Gallery for access!! This home is located in the heart of Mary lane Drive just minutes from SDSU! This is a MUST SEE for those looking to live within walking distance to campus, and for those that can appreciate the size and options this home has to offer! Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom... SPA ...Sun Deck..

A Private Upstairs Sundeck is an extra to this home. Spacious living areas it has inside. Hardwood Flooring and a Chef style Kitchen make this home a must see!