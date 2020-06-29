All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6145 Mary Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6145 Mary Lane Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

6145 Mary Lane Drive

6145 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6145 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
HD VIDEO INCLUDED! Check the Gallery for access!! This home is located in the heart of Mary lane Drive just minutes from SDSU! This is a MUST SEE for those looking to live within walking distance to campus, and for those that can appreciate the size and options this home has to offer! Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom... SPA ...Sun Deck..
A Private Upstairs Sundeck is an extra to this home. Spacious living areas it has inside. Hardwood Flooring and a Chef style Kitchen make this home a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 Mary Lane Drive have any available units?
6145 Mary Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6145 Mary Lane Drive have?
Some of 6145 Mary Lane Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 Mary Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6145 Mary Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 Mary Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6145 Mary Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6145 Mary Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6145 Mary Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 6145 Mary Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6145 Mary Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 Mary Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 6145 Mary Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6145 Mary Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6145 Mary Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 Mary Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 Mary Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University