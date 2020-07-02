All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6138 Pontiac Street

6138 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Location

6138 Pontiac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6138 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - A quick 5 minute walk to SDSU 4 BEDROOMS / 2 Bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 car garage, gardener included LEASE START AUG 1, 2020 - 1-year lease.

Lot: 5,700 sqft
Single-Family
Built-in 1951
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air

FEATURES
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
Double Pane/Storm Windows
Fenced Yard
Fireplace
Flooring: Hardwood
Lawn
Parking: Garage - Detached, Off street, 2 spaces
Patio
Sprinkler System

The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's, Smart & Final Extra! and Ffy.

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Duet Coffee.

Nearby restaurants include Senor Pancho Fresh Mexican Grill, Trujillo's Taco Shop, and Jack In the Box.

6138 Pontiac St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.

Please see our website, www.cethron.com for more pictures and to see all available houses in the area.

(RLNE3001626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 Pontiac Street have any available units?
6138 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6138 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 6138 Pontiac Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
6138 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
No, 6138 Pontiac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6138 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 6138 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 6138 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 6138 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 6138 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 6138 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.

