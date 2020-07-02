Amenities
6138 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - A quick 5 minute walk to SDSU 4 BEDROOMS / 2 Bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 car garage, gardener included LEASE START AUG 1, 2020 - 1-year lease.
Lot: 5,700 sqft
Single-Family
Built-in 1951
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
FEATURES
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
Double Pane/Storm Windows
Fenced Yard
Fireplace
Flooring: Hardwood
Lawn
Parking: Garage - Detached, Off street, 2 spaces
Patio
Sprinkler System
The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's, Smart & Final Extra! and Ffy.
Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Duet Coffee.
Nearby restaurants include Senor Pancho Fresh Mexican Grill, Trujillo's Taco Shop, and Jack In the Box.
6138 Pontiac St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.
