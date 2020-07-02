Amenities

6138 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - A quick 5 minute walk to SDSU 4 BEDROOMS / 2 Bath. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 car garage, gardener included LEASE START AUG 1, 2020 - 1-year lease.



Lot: 5,700 sqft

Single-Family

Built-in 1951

Cooling: Central

Heating: Forced air



FEATURES

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fan

Double Pane/Storm Windows

Fenced Yard

Fireplace

Flooring: Hardwood

Lawn

Parking: Garage - Detached, Off street, 2 spaces

Patio

Sprinkler System



The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's, Smart & Final Extra! and Ffy.



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Duet Coffee.



Nearby restaurants include Senor Pancho Fresh Mexican Grill, Trujillo's Taco Shop, and Jack In the Box.



6138 Pontiac St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.



Please see our website, www.cethron.com for more pictures and to see all available houses in the area.



