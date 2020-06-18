Amenities
Spacious 914SqFt - 1BR 1.5BA Loft Style Townhome in La Jolla/University City - Updated Flooring, Gated private Patio, Storage, and 1 Car Parking - **AVAILABLE NOW***
Located in La Jolla/University City
ADDRESS: 6123 Caminito Baeza
San Diego, CA 92122
Cross Street: Governor Dr.
1 Bedroom - Loft Style
1 Bath
914 Estimated sqft
Townhouse
1 Car Garage Parking - Shared Garage
Storage Closet
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Light, Bright, and Airy Floorplan
No Carpet
Newer Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
Ceiling Fan in Living Room
Large Walk-In Closet
Full-Size Washer/Dryer in First Floor Half Bath
Full Bath Upstairs
Tile Flooring in Bathroom
Gated Private Patio
Storage Closet on Patio
1 Assigned Parking Space - In Shared 2 Car Garage
Guest Parking Available - with Pass
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Pool
Spa
Gym
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET
CLOSE TO:
Parks
Westfield UTC
Schools
Restaurants
Shopping
Interstate 52
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1895.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog 20lbs or Less - As per HOA. This is Firm
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
