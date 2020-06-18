All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6123 Caminito Baeza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6123 Caminito Baeza
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6123 Caminito Baeza

6123 Caminito Baeza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6123 Caminito Baeza, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 914SqFt - 1BR 1.5BA Loft Style Townhome in La Jolla/University City - Updated Flooring, Gated private Patio, Storage, and 1 Car Parking - **AVAILABLE NOW***

***The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

Located in La Jolla/University City

ADDRESS: 6123 Caminito Baeza
San Diego, CA 92122

Cross Street: Governor Dr.

1 Bedroom - Loft Style
1 Bath
914 Estimated sqft
Townhouse
1 Car Garage Parking - Shared Garage
Storage Closet

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances

Light, Bright, and Airy Floorplan
No Carpet
Newer Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
Ceiling Fan in Living Room
Large Walk-In Closet
Full-Size Washer/Dryer in First Floor Half Bath
Full Bath Upstairs
Tile Flooring in Bathroom
Gated Private Patio
Storage Closet on Patio
1 Assigned Parking Space - In Shared 2 Car Garage
Guest Parking Available - with Pass

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Pool
Spa
Gym

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET

CLOSE TO:
Parks
Westfield UTC
Schools
Restaurants
Shopping
Interstate 52

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1895.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog 20lbs or Less - As per HOA. This is Firm
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5161684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Caminito Baeza have any available units?
6123 Caminito Baeza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 Caminito Baeza have?
Some of 6123 Caminito Baeza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Caminito Baeza currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Caminito Baeza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Caminito Baeza pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 Caminito Baeza is pet friendly.
Does 6123 Caminito Baeza offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Caminito Baeza offers parking.
Does 6123 Caminito Baeza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 Caminito Baeza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Caminito Baeza have a pool?
Yes, 6123 Caminito Baeza has a pool.
Does 6123 Caminito Baeza have accessible units?
No, 6123 Caminito Baeza does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Caminito Baeza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 Caminito Baeza has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University