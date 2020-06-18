Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly

Spacious 914SqFt - 1BR 1.5BA Loft Style Townhome in La Jolla/University City - Updated Flooring, Gated private Patio, Storage, and 1 Car Parking - **AVAILABLE NOW***



***The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



Located in La Jolla/University City



ADDRESS: 6123 Caminito Baeza

San Diego, CA 92122



Cross Street: Governor Dr.



1 Bedroom - Loft Style

1 Bath

914 Estimated sqft

Townhouse

1 Car Garage Parking - Shared Garage

Storage Closet



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven

Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances



Light, Bright, and Airy Floorplan

No Carpet

Newer Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

Ceiling Fan in Living Room

Large Walk-In Closet

Full-Size Washer/Dryer in First Floor Half Bath

Full Bath Upstairs

Tile Flooring in Bathroom

Gated Private Patio

Storage Closet on Patio

1 Assigned Parking Space - In Shared 2 Car Garage

Guest Parking Available - with Pass



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Pool

Spa

Gym



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET



CLOSE TO:

Parks

Westfield UTC

Schools

Restaurants

Shopping

Interstate 52



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1895.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Pet - Cat or Dog 20lbs or Less - As per HOA. This is Firm

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



