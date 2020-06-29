All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
6105 Dorothy Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

6105 Dorothy Drive

6105 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
College East
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6105 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- 5 Bedrooms (2 Doubles 3 Singles)
- Up to 7 people can fit comfortably in this house (possibly 8)
- 3 Bathrooms
- 1 Living Room
- 1 Kitchen
- $6000/month ($857 per person)
This beautiful home is located in the heart of the SDSU College Area, and features a large open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Just blocks to campus, and the new South Campus Plaza which features restaurants and a new Trader Joes. 1858 SF, 2-car detached garage, newly painted, updated kitchen and baths, original hardwood floors, and a private courtyard style yard make this the perfect place to call home. Wont last long, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
6105 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6105 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 6105 Dorothy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6105 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6105 Dorothy Drive offers parking.
Does 6105 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 6105 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6105 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 Dorothy Drive has units with dishwashers.

