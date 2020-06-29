6105 Dorothy Drive

Amenities
- 5 Bedrooms (2 Doubles 3 Singles)
- Up to 7 people can fit comfortably in this house (possibly 8)
- 3 Bathrooms
- 1 Living Room
- 1 Kitchen
- $6000/month ($857 per person)
This beautiful home is located in the heart of the SDSU College Area, and features a large open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Just blocks to campus, and the new South Campus Plaza which features restaurants and a new Trader Joes. 1858 SF, 2-car detached garage, newly painted, updated kitchen and baths, original hardwood floors, and a private courtyard style yard make this the perfect place to call home. Wont last long, apply online today!