6105 Dorothy Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

- 5 Bedrooms (2 Doubles 3 Singles)

- Up to 7 people can fit comfortably in this house (possibly 8)

- 3 Bathrooms

- 1 Living Room

- 1 Kitchen

- $6000/month ($857 per person)

This beautiful home is located in the heart of the SDSU College Area, and features a large open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Just blocks to campus, and the new South Campus Plaza which features restaurants and a new Trader Joes. 1858 SF, 2-car detached garage, newly painted, updated kitchen and baths, original hardwood floors, and a private courtyard style yard make this the perfect place to call home. Wont last long, apply online today!