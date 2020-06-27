All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108

6101 Adelaide Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Adelaide Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Description:
Upgraded Studio with back patio - Upgraded studio in located close to SDSU. Desk built in to the studio. Ceiling fan in the main room. Walk in shower Kitchen includes a stove/over, refrigerator, dishwasher and built microwave. A floor A/C is located in the unit to keep it cool during the summer months. One off- Street parking spot is included in rent..00
Deposit:$1,100.00
Availability:Now!

Price:

$1,145.00
Deposit:

$1,000.00
Availability:

Available Now
Size:

299 ft2
Beds:

0
Baths:

1
Pets:

No
Parking:

Yes
Minimum Monthly Income:

$ 2,862.50

Size:0 ft2
Beds:2
Baths:1
Pets:Pets OK!
Parking:Yes
Minimum Monthly Income:$ 2,987.50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 have any available units?
6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 have?
Some of 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 is pet friendly.
Does 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 offer parking?
Yes, 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 offers parking.
Does 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 have a pool?
No, 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 have accessible units?
No, 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 Adelaide Ave Unit: 108 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
