601 Kingswood St Available 05/20/19 Beautifully Upgraded 4B/2BA in Fantastic Location! Central A/C, W/D, and New Flooring! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 4B/2BA home available for lease featuring approximately 1,350 SF of living space over one level, perched on an immaculate 8,300 SF lot. This one of kind home boasts:

-Prime location in peaceful neighborhood just minutes away from Paradise Hills Community Park and community shopping centers. Easy access to both 54 and 805 freeways.

-2 car garage plus large driveway and easy street parking.

-Home features: full size washer/dryer, like new central air conditioning and heat, brand new laminate and carpet throughout living room, bathrooms, and bedrooms, brand new blinds throughout, newer kitchen appliances, ample cabinet/storage space, spacious front, back, and side yards with well-kept low maintenance landscaping.

-Master suite features full size walk in closet and private bathroom.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2725

- WASHER/DRYER: Washer and electric dryer included!

- AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered under 40lbs for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5EGeU6kjQSY

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Paradise Hills / Bay Terraces

- FLOORING: Tile, carpet, and laminate

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for landscaping maintenance. Must water palms once per week.

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1984



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: security system and basketball hoop

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4862306)