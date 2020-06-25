All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 601 Kingswood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
601 Kingswood St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

601 Kingswood St

601 Kingswood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 Kingswood Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
pet friendly
601 Kingswood St Available 05/20/19 Beautifully Upgraded 4B/2BA in Fantastic Location! Central A/C, W/D, and New Flooring! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 4B/2BA home available for lease featuring approximately 1,350 SF of living space over one level, perched on an immaculate 8,300 SF lot. This one of kind home boasts:
-Prime location in peaceful neighborhood just minutes away from Paradise Hills Community Park and community shopping centers. Easy access to both 54 and 805 freeways.
-2 car garage plus large driveway and easy street parking.
-Home features: full size washer/dryer, like new central air conditioning and heat, brand new laminate and carpet throughout living room, bathrooms, and bedrooms, brand new blinds throughout, newer kitchen appliances, ample cabinet/storage space, spacious front, back, and side yards with well-kept low maintenance landscaping.
-Master suite features full size walk in closet and private bathroom.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2725
- WASHER/DRYER: Washer and electric dryer included!
- AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered under 40lbs for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5EGeU6kjQSY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Paradise Hills / Bay Terraces
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet, and laminate
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for landscaping maintenance. Must water palms once per week.
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1984

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: security system and basketball hoop
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4862306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Kingswood St have any available units?
601 Kingswood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Kingswood St have?
Some of 601 Kingswood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Kingswood St currently offering any rent specials?
601 Kingswood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Kingswood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Kingswood St is pet friendly.
Does 601 Kingswood St offer parking?
Yes, 601 Kingswood St offers parking.
Does 601 Kingswood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Kingswood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Kingswood St have a pool?
No, 601 Kingswood St does not have a pool.
Does 601 Kingswood St have accessible units?
No, 601 Kingswood St does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Kingswood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Kingswood St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University