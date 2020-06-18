All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

598 S 66th St

598 66th St · No Longer Available
Location

598 66th St, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury Skyline Hills Home In New Condition - Spacious new home in quiet Skyline Hills neighborhood. You will love the chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and center island. Features include open floor plan, wood floors, large deck off living room perfect for family bbq's, grand master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and amazing master bath equipped with separate shower and tub, central heating & a/c, 2 car garage and private drought tolerant backyard with synthetic grass. Short commute to 32nd Street Naval Station.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 S 66th St have any available units?
598 S 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 598 S 66th St have?
Some of 598 S 66th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 S 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
598 S 66th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 S 66th St pet-friendly?
No, 598 S 66th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 598 S 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 598 S 66th St does offer parking.
Does 598 S 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 598 S 66th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 S 66th St have a pool?
No, 598 S 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 598 S 66th St have accessible units?
No, 598 S 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 598 S 66th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 S 66th St has units with dishwashers.
