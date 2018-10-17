5948 Streamview 1,2,

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom refurbished unit on the border of City Heights and College. Each unit comes with 1 garage parking and also 1 tandem parking. Coin laundry on site, landlord pays for water, sewer, and trash. Building consists of 4 units all of which were recently purchased. Two of the four units are already pre-leased. Open to 6 months or 12 months lease

