All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5948 Streamview 1,2,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5948 Streamview 1,2,
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

5948 Streamview 1,2,

5948 Streamview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5948 Streamview Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 215222

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom refurbished unit on the border of City Heights and College. Each unit comes with 1 garage parking and also 1 tandem parking. Coin laundry on site, landlord pays for water, sewer, and trash. Building consists of 4 units all of which were recently purchased. Two of the four units are already pre-leased. Open to 6 months or 12 months lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215222
Property Id 215222

(RLNE5512395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5948 Streamview 1,2, have any available units?
5948 Streamview 1,2, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5948 Streamview 1,2, have?
Some of 5948 Streamview 1,2,'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5948 Streamview 1,2, currently offering any rent specials?
5948 Streamview 1,2, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5948 Streamview 1,2, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5948 Streamview 1,2, is pet friendly.
Does 5948 Streamview 1,2, offer parking?
Yes, 5948 Streamview 1,2, offers parking.
Does 5948 Streamview 1,2, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5948 Streamview 1,2, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5948 Streamview 1,2, have a pool?
No, 5948 Streamview 1,2, does not have a pool.
Does 5948 Streamview 1,2, have accessible units?
No, 5948 Streamview 1,2, does not have accessible units.
Does 5948 Streamview 1,2, have units with dishwashers?
No, 5948 Streamview 1,2, does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University