5946 Chateau Drive

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house centrally located in Clairemont. New carpet and paint throughout. Fireplace. Large backyard. Close to shopping and public transportation. Tenant to pay all utilities.



1 year lease



NO PETS



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: We will be holding an Open House at this property on Monday May 9th from 4:00-4:30pm. Please visit property at this time. Please contact office via EMAIL with questions.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,685, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,685, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.