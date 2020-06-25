All apartments in San Diego
5946 Chateau Drive

5946 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5946 Chateau Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house centrally located in Clairemont. New carpet and paint throughout. Fireplace. Large backyard. Close to shopping and public transportation. Tenant to pay all utilities.

1 year lease

NO PETS

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: We will be holding an Open House at this property on Monday May 9th from 4:00-4:30pm. Please visit property at this time. Please contact office via EMAIL with questions.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,685, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,685, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5946 Chateau Drive have any available units?
5946 Chateau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5946 Chateau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5946 Chateau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5946 Chateau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5946 Chateau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5946 Chateau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5946 Chateau Drive offers parking.
Does 5946 Chateau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5946 Chateau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5946 Chateau Drive have a pool?
No, 5946 Chateau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5946 Chateau Drive have accessible units?
No, 5946 Chateau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5946 Chateau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5946 Chateau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5946 Chateau Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5946 Chateau Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
