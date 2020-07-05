All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5910 Rancho Mission Rd

5910 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5910 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Description:
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Mission Valley - 530 square foot I Bedroom/1 Bathroom condo with new porcelain tile floor located in Rancho Mission Villas Community. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Rancho Mission Villas amenities include 2 pools, spas, community BBQ, community exercise room, clubhouse, laundry room and tennis courts. One assigned parking space and guest parking spaces included. Small dogs allowed. 5 minute walk to the trolley station and 24 hour fitness and 10 minute walk to Qualcomm Stadium and local restaurants, dry cleaners and pub. 20 min walk from Honda and Toyota car service centers so you could just drop off your car for service and walk home. Minutes from the I-8 and I-15. Minutes from Ikea and shopping malls. Easy access to the bike/running trail that parallels the 15 freeway. Experience up close firework shows, go to concerts, or attend marathons that happen at the Q. Very convenient place to live! There is also a dog park located behind the guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Rancho Mission Rd have any available units?
5910 Rancho Mission Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 Rancho Mission Rd have?
Some of 5910 Rancho Mission Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Rancho Mission Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Rancho Mission Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Rancho Mission Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5910 Rancho Mission Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5910 Rancho Mission Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5910 Rancho Mission Rd offers parking.
Does 5910 Rancho Mission Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Rancho Mission Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Rancho Mission Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5910 Rancho Mission Rd has a pool.
Does 5910 Rancho Mission Rd have accessible units?
No, 5910 Rancho Mission Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Rancho Mission Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Rancho Mission Rd has units with dishwashers.

