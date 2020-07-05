5910 Rancho Mission Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Description:

Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in Mission Valley - 530 square foot I Bedroom/1 Bathroom condo with new porcelain tile floor located in Rancho Mission Villas Community. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Rancho Mission Villas amenities include 2 pools, spas, community BBQ, community exercise room, clubhouse, laundry room and tennis courts. One assigned parking space and guest parking spaces included. Small dogs allowed. 5 minute walk to the trolley station and 24 hour fitness and 10 minute walk to Qualcomm Stadium and local restaurants, dry cleaners and pub. 20 min walk from Honda and Toyota car service centers so you could just drop off your car for service and walk home. Minutes from the I-8 and I-15. Minutes from Ikea and shopping malls. Easy access to the bike/running trail that parallels the 15 freeway. Experience up close firework shows, go to concerts, or attend marathons that happen at the Q. Very convenient place to live! There is also a dog park located behind the guest parking.