5875 Friars Rd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

5875 Friars Rd

5875 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5875 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Center of San Deigo with everything convenient - Property Id: 256262

Beautiful Best Combination (Mission Valley, San Diego)

Fully and Newly beautifully Furnished Classy condo with Desirable location. Overlooking the gorgeous pond, palm trees,tennis court and whole Views of Mission Hills and Valley.
New interior washer/dryer, Central AC /heat and sliding door from living room that leads to nice patio with beautiful views outside . Beautiful Bright Spacious Living rooms with fantastic Views from all the windows. Nice equipped kitchen. Garage parking space. Very clean and neat.
Centrally located in the heart of Fashion Valley and Mission Valley with easy access and close to public transportation, shopping malls, restaurants, big golf court , swimming pool, spa,,jacuzzi, sauna, lighted tennis courts, racquetball, delightful fountains, clubhouse,and workout room, fitness center, trolley and theater/ cinema. It is close to Sea World, Bay, beaches, stadium, downtown, all the freeways, international airport , hotels, banks, business center and Universities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256262
Property Id 256262

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5684771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5875 Friars Rd have any available units?
5875 Friars Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5875 Friars Rd have?
Some of 5875 Friars Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5875 Friars Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5875 Friars Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5875 Friars Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5875 Friars Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5875 Friars Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5875 Friars Rd offers parking.
Does 5875 Friars Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5875 Friars Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5875 Friars Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5875 Friars Rd has a pool.
Does 5875 Friars Rd have accessible units?
No, 5875 Friars Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5875 Friars Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5875 Friars Rd has units with dishwashers.

