5875 Friars Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court

Center of San Deigo with everything convenient - Property Id: 256262



Beautiful Best Combination (Mission Valley, San Diego)



Fully and Newly beautifully Furnished Classy condo with Desirable location. Overlooking the gorgeous pond, palm trees,tennis court and whole Views of Mission Hills and Valley.

New interior washer/dryer, Central AC /heat and sliding door from living room that leads to nice patio with beautiful views outside . Beautiful Bright Spacious Living rooms with fantastic Views from all the windows. Nice equipped kitchen. Garage parking space. Very clean and neat.

Centrally located in the heart of Fashion Valley and Mission Valley with easy access and close to public transportation, shopping malls, restaurants, big golf court , swimming pool, spa,,jacuzzi, sauna, lighted tennis courts, racquetball, delightful fountains, clubhouse,and workout room, fitness center, trolley and theater/ cinema. It is close to Sea World, Bay, beaches, stadium, downtown, all the freeways, international airport , hotels, banks, business center and Universities.

No Pets Allowed



