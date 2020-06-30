All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5856 Lynn St.
Last updated April 11 2020

5856 Lynn St.

5856 Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

5856 Lynn Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
range
5856 Lynn St. Available 04/10/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME, CENTRALLY LOCATED W/ LARGE YARD & SKYLIGHT! PETS OK! - BEAUTIFUL HOME, CENTRALLY LOCATED W/ LARGE YARD & SKYLIGHT! PETS OK! 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, large skylight for natural lighting, large yard for your pets. Washer/dryer hookups, 1 car attached garage.

Property Amenities:

- Hardwood floors
- Beautiful Skylight in living room
- Huge Yard and fully gated back yard
- Large gated run for dogs in backyard
- Heat
- Living Room
- Kitchen
- Stove/Oven, Refrigerator included
- Washer and dryer hook-ups
- Attached Garage
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 1 Car Garage, Street Parking
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1951
MAILBOX LOCATION: Door
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
- Tenant to pay for SDG&E, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer & Trash, Tenant Benefit Package: $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2693394)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5856 Lynn St. have any available units?
5856 Lynn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5856 Lynn St. have?
Some of 5856 Lynn St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5856 Lynn St. currently offering any rent specials?
5856 Lynn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5856 Lynn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5856 Lynn St. is pet friendly.
Does 5856 Lynn St. offer parking?
Yes, 5856 Lynn St. offers parking.
Does 5856 Lynn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5856 Lynn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5856 Lynn St. have a pool?
No, 5856 Lynn St. does not have a pool.
Does 5856 Lynn St. have accessible units?
No, 5856 Lynn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5856 Lynn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5856 Lynn St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
