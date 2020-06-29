All apartments in San Diego
5845 Friars Rd #1402

5845 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5845 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
5845 Friars Rd #1402 Available 02/15/20 Penthouse 2br, 2ba, at The Courtyards Mission Valley - Penthouse top floor at The Courtyards. Rarely available top floor corner, sunny, breezy, private, westerly-facing. Resort lifestyle, lots of amenities. All newer appliances. Upgrades include large-tiled kitchen & bath floors, Corian counters with full backsplash, full sized washer & dryer, plantation shutters, smooth ceilings, recessed lights and a.c. Easy parking by elevator. West Mission Valley, just minutes to beaches, Downtown. Avail. mid February 2020.

(RLNE3166840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Friars Rd #1402 have any available units?
5845 Friars Rd #1402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 Friars Rd #1402 have?
Some of 5845 Friars Rd #1402's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Friars Rd #1402 currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Friars Rd #1402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Friars Rd #1402 pet-friendly?
No, 5845 Friars Rd #1402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1402 offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Friars Rd #1402 offers parking.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5845 Friars Rd #1402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1402 have a pool?
No, 5845 Friars Rd #1402 does not have a pool.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1402 have accessible units?
No, 5845 Friars Rd #1402 does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Friars Rd #1402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 Friars Rd #1402 does not have units with dishwashers.
