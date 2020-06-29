Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking

5845 Friars Rd #1402 Available 02/15/20 Penthouse 2br, 2ba, at The Courtyards Mission Valley - Penthouse top floor at The Courtyards. Rarely available top floor corner, sunny, breezy, private, westerly-facing. Resort lifestyle, lots of amenities. All newer appliances. Upgrades include large-tiled kitchen & bath floors, Corian counters with full backsplash, full sized washer & dryer, plantation shutters, smooth ceilings, recessed lights and a.c. Easy parking by elevator. West Mission Valley, just minutes to beaches, Downtown. Avail. mid February 2020.



(RLNE3166840)