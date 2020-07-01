All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

5808 Portobelo Ct.

5808 Portobelo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Portobelo Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
PRICE REDUCTION! Beautifully Remodeled Townhome. No Stone Left Unturned. MUST SEE!!! - PRICE REDUCTION!!! Beautifully remodeled home. No detail left untouched including a new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, carpet, lighting, ceiling fans, and windows. A MUST SEE - 5808 Portobelo Ct. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located at the end of a private cul de sac in Tierrasanta, close to the 52 and 15 freeways, near major shops and restaurants. Large master bedroom includes dual vanity, large tile shower, and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans with shared upgraded bathroom with tile shower and large vanity. The living room and dining room have sliding doors for indoor and outdoor living along with a cozy fireplace for cold winter nights. The gourmet kitchen has been completely upgraded with top of the line appliances, cabinets, and countertops. A low maintenance yard with the new artificial grass awaits you outside as well as the use of the community swimming pool, park, playground, and tennis courts. This is by far the best 3 bedroom, currently on the market in 92124. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gem. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($3395.00). Please call Cam (858)231-0004 to schedule an appointment today!

(RLNE5395214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Portobelo Ct. have any available units?
5808 Portobelo Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Portobelo Ct. have?
Some of 5808 Portobelo Ct.'s amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Portobelo Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Portobelo Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Portobelo Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Portobelo Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5808 Portobelo Ct. offer parking?
No, 5808 Portobelo Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Portobelo Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Portobelo Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Portobelo Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 5808 Portobelo Ct. has a pool.
Does 5808 Portobelo Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5808 Portobelo Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Portobelo Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Portobelo Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

