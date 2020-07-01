Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

PRICE REDUCTION! Beautifully Remodeled Townhome. No Stone Left Unturned. MUST SEE!!! - PRICE REDUCTION!!! Beautifully remodeled home. No detail left untouched including a new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, carpet, lighting, ceiling fans, and windows. A MUST SEE - 5808 Portobelo Ct. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located at the end of a private cul de sac in Tierrasanta, close to the 52 and 15 freeways, near major shops and restaurants. Large master bedroom includes dual vanity, large tile shower, and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans with shared upgraded bathroom with tile shower and large vanity. The living room and dining room have sliding doors for indoor and outdoor living along with a cozy fireplace for cold winter nights. The gourmet kitchen has been completely upgraded with top of the line appliances, cabinets, and countertops. A low maintenance yard with the new artificial grass awaits you outside as well as the use of the community swimming pool, park, playground, and tennis courts. This is by far the best 3 bedroom, currently on the market in 92124. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gem. The deposit is equal to one month's rent ($3395.00). Please call Cam (858)231-0004 to schedule an appointment today!



(RLNE5395214)