Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

5790 Friars Rd. #E6 Available 03/11/20 Huge 1bd/1ba Over 850+ sqft, Newer carpet, newer appliances, paint and blinds. Laundry, Balcony, Fireplace (5790 Friars Rd) - Very spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath unfurnished condo. Unit has newer carpet and currently features newer appliances including refrigerator, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher and electric cook-top. The condo will have refreshed paint and features newer blinds and flooring in the kitchen. Huge bathroom with Travertine stone shower walls. Condo has a washer / dryer and a fireplace . At over 850 sq. ft this is a very spacious 1 bedroom condo with central heat and air conditioning. Balcony access from bedroom and living room. Community pool, elevator, 1 parking space in parking garage. Easy access to freeways, ideally located right between Mission Bay and Fashion Valley. THis is a very quiet community. Sorry no pets, co-signers or smoking in the condo or on the property.



Available 3/11/20 on a 1 year lease with a $1850 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the unit first before calling to schedule a viewing of the inside at (858)273-2255.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3225796)