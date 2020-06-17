All apartments in San Diego
5790 Friars Rd. # E6

5790 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5790 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
5790 Friars Rd. #E6 Available 03/11/20 Huge 1bd/1ba Over 850+ sqft, Newer carpet, newer appliances, paint and blinds. Laundry, Balcony, Fireplace (5790 Friars Rd) - Very spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath unfurnished condo. Unit has newer carpet and currently features newer appliances including refrigerator, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher and electric cook-top. The condo will have refreshed paint and features newer blinds and flooring in the kitchen. Huge bathroom with Travertine stone shower walls. Condo has a washer / dryer and a fireplace . At over 850 sq. ft this is a very spacious 1 bedroom condo with central heat and air conditioning. Balcony access from bedroom and living room. Community pool, elevator, 1 parking space in parking garage. Easy access to freeways, ideally located right between Mission Bay and Fashion Valley. THis is a very quiet community. Sorry no pets, co-signers or smoking in the condo or on the property.

Please visit Riviera Property Managements website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for more listings and pictures.

Available 3/11/20 on a 1 year lease with a $1850 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the unit first before calling to schedule a viewing of the inside at (858)273-2255.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3225796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

