5673 Campanile Way

Spacious Inside and out 5 bedrooms 2 baths located by SDSU. Large backyard and 2 car semi-finished garage. Luxury Plank Vinyl that looks like whitewashed wood throughout. One bedroom is HUGE and will make a roomy double. Potential for two doubles. Newer Energy Efficient appliances which include TWO Fridges, front load washer & dryer, Microwave, and stove. Electrical fixtures updated with LED ceiling Fans and LED spotlights throughout to reduce your utility bills. Master bathroom remodeled with new Tiled shower with frameless shower doors. floors, new Vanity, and mirror and plumbing. Guest bathroom remodeled with new vanity LED efficient lighting and plumbing, and updated tub and shower enclosure. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. NOT LIMITED TO 5 Residents. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales

Current SBMI Group Tenants do not need to re-apply.