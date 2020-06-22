All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:35 AM

5673 Campanile Way

5673 Campanile Way · No Longer Available
Location

5673 Campanile Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Inside and out 5 bedrooms 2 baths located by SDSU. Large backyard and 2 car semi-finished garage. Luxury Plank Vinyl that looks like whitewashed wood throughout. One bedroom is HUGE and will make a roomy double. Potential for two doubles. Newer Energy Efficient appliances which include TWO Fridges, front load washer & dryer, Microwave, and stove. Electrical fixtures updated with LED ceiling Fans and LED spotlights throughout to reduce your utility bills. Master bathroom remodeled with new Tiled shower with frameless shower doors. floors, new Vanity, and mirror and plumbing. Guest bathroom remodeled with new vanity LED efficient lighting and plumbing, and updated tub and shower enclosure. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. NOT LIMITED TO 5 Residents. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. Potential for two doubles comfortably. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales
Current SBMI Group Tenants do not need to re-apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5673 Campanile Way have any available units?
5673 Campanile Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5673 Campanile Way have?
Some of 5673 Campanile Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5673 Campanile Way currently offering any rent specials?
5673 Campanile Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5673 Campanile Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5673 Campanile Way is pet friendly.
Does 5673 Campanile Way offer parking?
Yes, 5673 Campanile Way does offer parking.
Does 5673 Campanile Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5673 Campanile Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5673 Campanile Way have a pool?
Yes, 5673 Campanile Way has a pool.
Does 5673 Campanile Way have accessible units?
No, 5673 Campanile Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5673 Campanile Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5673 Campanile Way has units with dishwashers.
