Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful home with a beautiful canyon frontage and view. Single story home with a ample deck ideal for entertaining, with indoor/outdoor furniture, you can add a large living area outside. This deck is framed on one side by the pool and it's slide. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood Floors. Air Conditioning.