San Diego, CA
5614 Dorothy Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

5614 Dorothy Dr

5614 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Room 2 bath POOL house on the Campanile side of Dorothy across from SDSU. 2 car garage and large driveway parking. All Carpet has been removed and replaced with Flooring. Includes Fridge, Washer/dryer & Microwave. Comes with Pool service.

Includes Gardening Service. ALL SBMI group SDSU Homes ARE Professionally Cleaned AND have annual pest control spray by professional exterminator before move in.

$50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed. Includes Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the Same amount as the monthly rental amount. 4 B parking permits per house.

For New listings and Availability Updates Please Follow me on Instagram and/or Facebook SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Dorothy Dr have any available units?
5614 Dorothy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5614 Dorothy Dr have?
Some of 5614 Dorothy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Dorothy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Dorothy Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Dorothy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5614 Dorothy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5614 Dorothy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Dorothy Dr does offer parking.
Does 5614 Dorothy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 Dorothy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Dorothy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5614 Dorothy Dr has a pool.
Does 5614 Dorothy Dr have accessible units?
No, 5614 Dorothy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Dorothy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Dorothy Dr has units with dishwashers.
