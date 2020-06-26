All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

5568 Mary Lane Drive

5568 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5568 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
5568 Mary Lane Drive Available 08/01/20 3 BR / 1.75 BA home adjacent to SDSU. - Tremendously convenient location adjacent to and just south of SDSU campus. Dual-pane windows throughout as well as mini-split HVAC system upgrades were installed during 2019. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining, living, and family rooms. The spacious master bedroom features dual closets, additional storage space, as well as a private 3/4 attached bathroom. Older model kitchen refrigerator included with the rental of this property. Hook-ups in the attached 2-car garage for your full-sized washing machine and dryer. Located adjacent to San Diego State University with easy access to freeways, shopping, and nightlife.

Seeking non-smoking tenant(s). Tenant to be responsible for payment of all variable use based utilities such as water and sewer, electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. City of San Diego Water, San Diego Gas & Electric and Time Warner Communications. The exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenants' credit scores and previous rental/credit history. Absolutely no pets permitted. Credit screening with background check application fee of $45 per person to be tendered via www.orgelrealty.com if interested in applying to rent. To discuss further and schedule a showing or for any other inquiries, please contact Marty Orgel directly via direct voice telephone phone call to (619) 249-8105.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2462343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5568 Mary Lane Drive have any available units?
5568 Mary Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5568 Mary Lane Drive have?
Some of 5568 Mary Lane Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5568 Mary Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5568 Mary Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5568 Mary Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5568 Mary Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5568 Mary Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5568 Mary Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 5568 Mary Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5568 Mary Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5568 Mary Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 5568 Mary Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5568 Mary Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5568 Mary Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5568 Mary Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5568 Mary Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
