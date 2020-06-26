Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5568 Mary Lane Drive Available 08/01/20 3 BR / 1.75 BA home adjacent to SDSU. - Tremendously convenient location adjacent to and just south of SDSU campus. Dual-pane windows throughout as well as mini-split HVAC system upgrades were installed during 2019. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining, living, and family rooms. The spacious master bedroom features dual closets, additional storage space, as well as a private 3/4 attached bathroom. Older model kitchen refrigerator included with the rental of this property. Hook-ups in the attached 2-car garage for your full-sized washing machine and dryer. Located adjacent to San Diego State University with easy access to freeways, shopping, and nightlife.



Seeking non-smoking tenant(s). Tenant to be responsible for payment of all variable use based utilities such as water and sewer, electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. City of San Diego Water, San Diego Gas & Electric and Time Warner Communications. The exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenants' credit scores and previous rental/credit history. Absolutely no pets permitted. Credit screening with background check application fee of $45 per person to be tendered via www.orgelrealty.com if interested in applying to rent. To discuss further and schedule a showing or for any other inquiries, please contact Marty Orgel directly via direct voice telephone phone call to (619) 249-8105.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2462343)