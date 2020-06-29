All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5567 Baja Drive

5567 Baja Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5567 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL! Spacious 3B/2B house near College Park/ SDSU area! 2 car garage/ fireplace. - $500 OFF (first months rent) MOVE IN SPECIAL! (Must move in by 3/20/20). Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath house in the College Park area of San Diego! Available early March! Large 2 car garage with washer/ dryer hookups. Fenced in private backyard that overlooks large canyon area. Concrete patio. Living room has light colored pergo flooring and fireplace. Vaulted ceilings throughout house! Additional space for dining room. Kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space! New kitchen flooring. Fresh new paint in house and new carpets in bedrooms!

Tenant pays all utilities except sewer, trash and landscaping. 1 year lease. W/D hook-ups.

$2,550/ mo w $2,550 security deposit. 12 month lease required. Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two cat maximum. Dogs considered-Ask call for details. Available early March!

BY AGENT. Call 619-260-8121 for showings!

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5467830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5567 Baja Drive have any available units?
5567 Baja Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5567 Baja Drive have?
Some of 5567 Baja Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5567 Baja Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5567 Baja Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5567 Baja Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5567 Baja Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5567 Baja Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5567 Baja Drive offers parking.
Does 5567 Baja Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5567 Baja Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5567 Baja Drive have a pool?
No, 5567 Baja Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5567 Baja Drive have accessible units?
No, 5567 Baja Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5567 Baja Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5567 Baja Drive has units with dishwashers.
