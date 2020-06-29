5567 Baja Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$500 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL! Spacious 3B/2B house near College Park/ SDSU area! 2 car garage/ fireplace. - $500 OFF (first months rent) MOVE IN SPECIAL! (Must move in by 3/20/20). Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath house in the College Park area of San Diego! Available early March! Large 2 car garage with washer/ dryer hookups. Fenced in private backyard that overlooks large canyon area. Concrete patio. Living room has light colored pergo flooring and fireplace. Vaulted ceilings throughout house! Additional space for dining room. Kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space! New kitchen flooring. Fresh new paint in house and new carpets in bedrooms!



Tenant pays all utilities except sewer, trash and landscaping. 1 year lease. W/D hook-ups.



$2,550/ mo w $2,550 security deposit. 12 month lease required. Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two cat maximum. Dogs considered-Ask call for details. Available early March!



BY AGENT. Call 619-260-8121 for showings!



No Dogs Allowed



