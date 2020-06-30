All apartments in San Diego
5525 Baja Dr.

5525 Baja Drive · (858) 505-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5525 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5525 Baja Dr. · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2379 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WALK TO SDSU - 5-BEDROOM, 3 BATH -VIEW! Available mid-Feb - ***Please do not disturb tenants. Currently occupied. We are collecting info of interested parties and will schedule showings when home is available***

COLLEGE AREA 5-BEDROOM, 3 BATH DETACHED HOME—VIEW! WALK TO SDSU! Beautiful 5 bedroom home on the edge of a huge canyon. View from deck on back of house will take your breath away! 1/3 of an acre lot! 2,400 sq. ft. of living space! 2-car direct-entry garage. 3 big bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. Exceptionally large living room and adjoining family room—both with high, vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and attractive decorating features. 3 bathrooms. Just a few blocks to SDSU campus.

**1-year lease**
**No pets**

Call Northcutt Properties At 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2442631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Baja Dr. have any available units?
5525 Baja Dr. has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Baja Dr. have?
Some of 5525 Baja Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Baja Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Baja Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Baja Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Baja Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5525 Baja Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Baja Dr. offers parking.
Does 5525 Baja Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Baja Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Baja Dr. have a pool?
No, 5525 Baja Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Baja Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5525 Baja Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Baja Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Baja Dr. has units with dishwashers.
