5525 Baja Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WALK TO SDSU - 5-BEDROOM, 3 BATH -VIEW! Available mid-Feb - ***Please do not disturb tenants. Currently occupied. We are collecting info of interested parties and will schedule showings when home is available***



COLLEGE AREA 5-BEDROOM, 3 BATH DETACHED HOME—VIEW! WALK TO SDSU! Beautiful 5 bedroom home on the edge of a huge canyon. View from deck on back of house will take your breath away! 1/3 of an acre lot! 2,400 sq. ft. of living space! 2-car direct-entry garage. 3 big bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. Exceptionally large living room and adjoining family room—both with high, vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and attractive decorating features. 3 bathrooms. Just a few blocks to SDSU campus.



**1-year lease**

**No pets**



Call Northcutt Properties At 858-505-1300.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2442631)