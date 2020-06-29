5473 Maisel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SDSU Close! Single level home w/ large lot on a cul de sac. Newer paint & flooring. Kitchen upgraded with granite, stainless steel and cabinets. Newer garage door. Bathrooms w/ newer cabinets and granite. Privacy & location! Free street parking- NO parking passes required on this street. Large back yard with no homes behind you! This home also has a Den to provide an extra space for whatever you might need it for!

For an amazing 3D Virtual Tour....Copy and Paste this Link in your Browser - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4cvsMe4bViB