All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5473 Maisel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5473 Maisel Way
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

5473 Maisel Way

5473 Maisel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5473 Maisel Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SDSU Close! Single level home w/ large lot on a cul de sac. Newer paint & flooring. Kitchen upgraded with granite, stainless steel and cabinets. Newer garage door. Bathrooms w/ newer cabinets and granite. Privacy & location! Free street parking- NO parking passes required on this street. Large back yard with no homes behind you! This home also has a Den to provide an extra space for whatever you might need it for!
For an amazing 3D Virtual Tour....Copy and Paste this Link in your Browser - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4cvsMe4bViB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5473 Maisel Way have any available units?
5473 Maisel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5473 Maisel Way have?
Some of 5473 Maisel Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5473 Maisel Way currently offering any rent specials?
5473 Maisel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5473 Maisel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5473 Maisel Way is pet friendly.
Does 5473 Maisel Way offer parking?
Yes, 5473 Maisel Way offers parking.
Does 5473 Maisel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5473 Maisel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5473 Maisel Way have a pool?
No, 5473 Maisel Way does not have a pool.
Does 5473 Maisel Way have accessible units?
No, 5473 Maisel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5473 Maisel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5473 Maisel Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University