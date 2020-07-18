All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12

5472 Adobe Falls Road · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5472 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
3 bed - 2 bath Single Story Condo, 2nd floor end unit at Adobe Fall - Single story condo at the Adobe Falls complex located in San Diego. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and the 8 freeway.

This condo has carpet, tile and laminate flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator (ice-maker & water dispenser non-operable), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space.

There is wall air conditioning, wall heating and a ceiling fan. Unit has a balcony, the complex has a coin laundry, clubhouse and pool. 1 reserved parking, tenant able to request another space from the HOA (if additional space available there is a $50 monthly fee paid to the HOA).

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 have any available units?
5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 have?
Some of 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 currently offering any rent specials?
5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 pet-friendly?
No, 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 offer parking?
Yes, 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 offers parking.
Does 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 have a pool?
Yes, 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 has a pool.
Does 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 have accessible units?
No, 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12 has units with dishwashers.
