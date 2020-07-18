5472 Adobe Falls Rd #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

3 bed - 2 bath Single Story Condo, 2nd floor end unit at Adobe Fall - Single story condo at the Adobe Falls complex located in San Diego. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and the 8 freeway.



This condo has carpet, tile and laminate flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator (ice-maker & water dispenser non-operable), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space.



There is wall air conditioning, wall heating and a ceiling fan. Unit has a balcony, the complex has a coin laundry, clubhouse and pool. 1 reserved parking, tenant able to request another space from the HOA (if additional space available there is a $50 monthly fee paid to the HOA).



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906313)