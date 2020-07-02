All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12

5462 Adobe Falls Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5462 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 3B/2BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking, Balcony & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 3B/2BA condo available for lease in Del Cerro/Allied Gardens featuring 1116 SF of living space. This top floor corner unit boasts:
-Fantastic location just off highway 8 one exit from SDSU and a quick drive to Fashion Valley mall! Right next to trolley stop
-Adobe Falls community features swimming pools, spa, reservable clubhouse & laundry facilities on-site!
-2 reserved parking spaces
-Private balcony w/ large storage closet & new artificial turf
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings
-Nice kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher
-Dining room off kitchen w/ remote controlled ceiling fan & wall A/C unit
-Two bright guest bedrooms w/ large closets
-Full bathroom in hallway
-Master suite w/ private attached bathroom with stall shower

***New balcony sliding door rollers and tracks to be installed soon!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2075
- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D on-site
- AIR CONDITIONING: Wall A/C unit provided as-is
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANnJ5sgBnhY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Del Cerro/ Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: NEW laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1973

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Wall A/C unit provided as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 have any available units?
5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 have?
Some of 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 have a pool?
Yes, 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 has a pool.
Does 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University