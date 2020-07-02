5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12

Amenities

Spacious 3B/2BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking, Balcony & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 3B/2BA condo available for lease in Del Cerro/Allied Gardens featuring 1116 SF of living space. This top floor corner unit boasts:

-Fantastic location just off highway 8 one exit from SDSU and a quick drive to Fashion Valley mall! Right next to trolley stop

-Adobe Falls community features swimming pools, spa, reservable clubhouse & laundry facilities on-site!

-2 reserved parking spaces

-Private balcony w/ large storage closet & new artificial turf

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings

-Nice kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher

-Dining room off kitchen w/ remote controlled ceiling fan & wall A/C unit

-Two bright guest bedrooms w/ large closets

-Full bathroom in hallway

-Master suite w/ private attached bathroom with stall shower



***New balcony sliding door rollers and tracks to be installed soon!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2075

- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D on-site

- AIR CONDITIONING: Wall A/C unit provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANnJ5sgBnhY

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Del Cerro/ Allied Gardens

- FLOORING: NEW laminate vinyl plank

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 1973



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Wall A/C unit provided as-is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



