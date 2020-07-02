5462 Adobe Falls Rd Unit 12

Amenities
Spacious 3B/2BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking, Balcony & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Spacious 3B/2BA condo available for lease in Del Cerro/Allied Gardens featuring 1116 SF of living space. This top floor corner unit boasts:
-Fantastic location just off highway 8 one exit from SDSU and a quick drive to Fashion Valley mall! Right next to trolley stop
-Adobe Falls community features swimming pools, spa, reservable clubhouse & laundry facilities on-site!
-2 reserved parking spaces
-Private balcony w/ large storage closet & new artificial turf
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings
-Nice kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher
-Dining room off kitchen w/ remote controlled ceiling fan & wall A/C unit
-Two bright guest bedrooms w/ large closets
-Full bathroom in hallway
-Master suite w/ private attached bathroom with stall shower
***New balcony sliding door rollers and tracks to be installed soon!
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2075
- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D on-site
- AIR CONDITIONING: Wall A/C unit provided as-is
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANnJ5sgBnhY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Del Cerro/ Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: NEW laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1973
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Wall A/C unit provided as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5227243)