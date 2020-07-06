All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5459 MADISON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5459 MADISON AVENUE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

5459 MADISON AVENUE

5459 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5459 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home (El Cerrito) - Beautiful 2 story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in El Cerrito. The property sits on a private and quiet canyon with fruit trees and a lush landscape. A lovely little deck overlooking the canyon. New bamboo flooring in the living room, with lots of storage. There is a fire place in the TV room. New paint throughout the house and new appliances in the spacious kitchen. All bedrooms are large with oversized closets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and plumbing is new.

*Washer/Dryer hookups
*New refrigerator
*New dishwasher, sink, and faucet
*New flooring in TV room
*New plumbing
*New bathrooms
*New paint
*New AC and heating

Rent $3,095.00.
Deposit $3,095.00
625 + Fico Score Required

Gardner on-site every 2 weeks
Pets okay with extra deposit and acceptance from owner.

***Available immediately***

Please contact the following people to set up an appointment for a private showing.

Please text, then email, then call...

Shoshannah Bunton
619-992-1768
shoshannah@jdpropmgmt.com

Nicole Kasarda:
619-985-2336
nicole@jdpropmgmt.com

Alexandra Santos:
619-300-2050
alex@jdpropmgmt.com

(RLNE5337776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 MADISON AVENUE have any available units?
5459 MADISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5459 MADISON AVENUE have?
Some of 5459 MADISON AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 MADISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5459 MADISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 MADISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5459 MADISON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5459 MADISON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5459 MADISON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5459 MADISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5459 MADISON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 MADISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5459 MADISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5459 MADISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5459 MADISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 MADISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5459 MADISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University