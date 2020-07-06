5459 MADISON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home (El Cerrito) - Beautiful 2 story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in El Cerrito. The property sits on a private and quiet canyon with fruit trees and a lush landscape. A lovely little deck overlooking the canyon. New bamboo flooring in the living room, with lots of storage. There is a fire place in the TV room. New paint throughout the house and new appliances in the spacious kitchen. All bedrooms are large with oversized closets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and plumbing is new.



*Washer/Dryer hookups

*New refrigerator

*New dishwasher, sink, and faucet

*New flooring in TV room

*New plumbing

*New bathrooms

*New paint

*New AC and heating



Rent $3,095.00.

Deposit $3,095.00

625 + Fico Score Required



Gardner on-site every 2 weeks

Pets okay with extra deposit and acceptance from owner.



***Available immediately***



Please contact the following people to set up an appointment for a private showing.



Please text, then email, then call...



Shoshannah Bunton

619-992-1768

shoshannah@jdpropmgmt.com



Nicole Kasarda:

619-985-2336

nicole@jdpropmgmt.com



Alexandra Santos:

619-300-2050

alex@jdpropmgmt.com



(RLNE5337776)