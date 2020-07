Amenities

The beach is calling! This fully furnished rental is available from June 10th through Sept 10th. Location doesn't get much better, located in the heart of La Jolla in the Beach Barber Tract, walking distance to the beach, shops, great local food and more! 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with an amazing outdoor eating and entertaining area ensure you will enjoy your summer vacation here! Please contact the owner directly with any questions! 858.692.5025