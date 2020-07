Amenities

I have a family emergency where I need to move out of my 1 bedroom condo for about 6 months. It is in Bird Rock on La Jolla Blvd . It is fully furnished. The rent would be 2000 with everything included (cable, internet elect.) It has a parking spot and is two blocks from the beach. It does have a washer and dryer on the premises. I can be flexible on the move-in date.