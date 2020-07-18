All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

5421 Santa Regina

5421 Santa Regina · No Longer Available
Location

5421 Santa Regina, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5421 Santa Regina Available 11/15/19 Beautiful 3 bedrooms condo in South San Diego - Lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms 4 baths condo in San Diego.
Built in 2016, it comes with a 2 car garage attached to the property. This is the biggest model of the whole complex and it sits on a corner.
Granite countertops in kitchen, all appliances are staying including the washer and the dryer.
High school is within a walking distance.
A very short drive to the freeways and less than 5 minutes from the international border with Mexico.
The complex has playrooms for the kids throughout the whole community,
Pool, jacuzzi and BBQ Grills come with your rent as part of the amenities included with this complex.

PLEASE CALL OUR TEXT (619) 240-4282 DURING BUSINESS HOURS FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.

ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA ATENDERTE EN TU IDIOMA LLAMANOS O MANDANOS UN WATSAPP O UN TEXT AL (619) 240-4282 DURANTE HORAS DE NEGOCIO.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Santa Regina have any available units?
5421 Santa Regina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 Santa Regina have?
Some of 5421 Santa Regina's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Santa Regina currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Santa Regina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Santa Regina pet-friendly?
No, 5421 Santa Regina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5421 Santa Regina offer parking?
Yes, 5421 Santa Regina offers parking.
Does 5421 Santa Regina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Santa Regina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Santa Regina have a pool?
Yes, 5421 Santa Regina has a pool.
Does 5421 Santa Regina have accessible units?
No, 5421 Santa Regina does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Santa Regina have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 Santa Regina does not have units with dishwashers.
