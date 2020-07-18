Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

5421 Santa Regina Available 11/15/19 Beautiful 3 bedrooms condo in South San Diego - Lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms 4 baths condo in San Diego.

Built in 2016, it comes with a 2 car garage attached to the property. This is the biggest model of the whole complex and it sits on a corner.

Granite countertops in kitchen, all appliances are staying including the washer and the dryer.

High school is within a walking distance.

A very short drive to the freeways and less than 5 minutes from the international border with Mexico.

The complex has playrooms for the kids throughout the whole community,

Pool, jacuzzi and BBQ Grills come with your rent as part of the amenities included with this complex.



PLEASE CALL OUR TEXT (619) 240-4282 DURING BUSINESS HOURS FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.



ESTAMOS LISTOS PARA ATENDERTE EN TU IDIOMA LLAMANOS O MANDANOS UN WATSAPP O UN TEXT AL (619) 240-4282 DURANTE HORAS DE NEGOCIO.



No Pets Allowed



