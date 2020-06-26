5364 W Falls View Drive

Amenities
REDUCED PRICE! Beautiful Large Home in College Area **POOL** - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2019 - This is a very spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom with an office or 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house! Driveway with extra parking. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, two full living rooms spaces, and a beautiful pool and hot tub!! The back yard is ready to entertain your friends and family! This home is a must-see property! Please call our office to schedule today!
Cethron Property Mgmt
619-295-1100
(RLNE3853791)