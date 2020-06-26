All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5364 W Falls View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5364 W Falls View Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

5364 W Falls View Drive

5364 West Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5364 West Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
REDUCED PRICE! Beautiful Large Home in College Area **POOL** - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2019 - This is a very spacious and beautiful 4 bedroom with an office or 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house! Driveway with extra parking. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, two full living rooms spaces, and a beautiful pool and hot tub!! The back yard is ready to entertain your friends and family! This home is a must-see property! Please call our office to schedule today!

Cethron Property Mgmt
619-295-1100

(RLNE3853791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5364 W Falls View Drive have any available units?
5364 W Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5364 W Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5364 W Falls View Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5364 W Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5364 W Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5364 W Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5364 W Falls View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5364 W Falls View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5364 W Falls View Drive offers parking.
Does 5364 W Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5364 W Falls View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5364 W Falls View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5364 W Falls View Drive has a pool.
Does 5364 W Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5364 W Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5364 W Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5364 W Falls View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University