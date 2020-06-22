536 Sea Lane

Amenities

This exceptional home offers welcoming living spaces opening to private garden patio. Featuring a bright and open gourmet kitchen, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors on the main level, and ocean views from the Master bedroom, office and expansive rooftop deck. The Master bedroom boasts a fireplace, two large walk-in closets, and a lovely ocean view terrace.



Master bedroom includes a Calking Size bed, end tables, nice lamps, fireplace and walking closet. Linens and towels are provided.

Second and third bedrooms have a queen size beds, end tables, spacious closets.



Laundry room on the second floor includes washer and dryer, lots of cabinets and a sink.

Beautiful spiral stairs to the patio on the top floor.



Fully equipped kitchen, cookware, utensils, small appliances, lots of storage, huge walking pantry, double oven.

Living area with a nice fireplace, comfortable furniture, basic cable and wi-fi ready.

Garage for 2 cars.

Partially furnished house.



Monthly $6600

Long term is available (12 months or longer )

This house could be rented without furniture for a year lease.



Rent: $6,600, Available Now

