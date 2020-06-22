All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
536 Sea Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

536 Sea Lane

536 Sea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

536 Sea Lane, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
This exceptional home offers welcoming living spaces opening to private garden patio. Featuring a bright and open gourmet kitchen, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors on the main level, and ocean views from the Master bedroom, office and expansive rooftop deck. The Master bedroom boasts a fireplace, two large walk-in closets, and a lovely ocean view terrace.

Master bedroom includes a Calking Size bed, end tables, nice lamps, fireplace and walking closet. Linens and towels are provided.
Second and third bedrooms have a queen size beds, end tables, spacious closets.

Laundry room on the second floor includes washer and dryer, lots of cabinets and a sink.
Beautiful spiral stairs to the patio on the top floor.

Fully equipped kitchen, cookware, utensils, small appliances, lots of storage, huge walking pantry, double oven.
Living area with a nice fireplace, comfortable furniture, basic cable and wi-fi ready.
Garage for 2 cars.
Partially furnished house.

Monthly $6600
Long term is available (12 months or longer )
This house could be rented without furniture for a year lease.

Call or text Sonia Kerrigan at 760-828-5232
write me at promisevacations@promisepm.com
CA BRE Agent #1923545

Professional Property Management provided by Promise Property Management

Prices subject to change based on dates and availability.

Rental Terms: Rent: $6,600, Application Fee: $45, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Sea Lane have any available units?
536 Sea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Sea Lane have?
Some of 536 Sea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Sea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
536 Sea Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Sea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 536 Sea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 536 Sea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 536 Sea Lane does offer parking.
Does 536 Sea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 Sea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Sea Lane have a pool?
No, 536 Sea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 536 Sea Lane have accessible units?
No, 536 Sea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Sea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Sea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
