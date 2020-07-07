All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

5342 PROSPERITY LANE

5342 Prosperity Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5342 Prosperity Ln, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5342 PROSPERITY LANE Available 10/26/19 View and Deck One Story Single Family Home - Spacious 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with separate office or study room. Comes with 2 car garage, low water and maintenance landscaping, plus large kitchen with good size dining area and fireplace. Just installed new carpet in the sun room and new canister lighting in the kitchen.. Rear of home has add-on screened patio with good size private wood deck with view. Close to SDSU with nearby freeway access in a single-family neighborhood.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2545965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 PROSPERITY LANE have any available units?
5342 PROSPERITY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5342 PROSPERITY LANE have?
Some of 5342 PROSPERITY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5342 PROSPERITY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5342 PROSPERITY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 PROSPERITY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5342 PROSPERITY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5342 PROSPERITY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5342 PROSPERITY LANE offers parking.
Does 5342 PROSPERITY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 PROSPERITY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 PROSPERITY LANE have a pool?
No, 5342 PROSPERITY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5342 PROSPERITY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5342 PROSPERITY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 PROSPERITY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5342 PROSPERITY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

