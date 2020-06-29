All apartments in San Diego
5341 Calle Rockfish, Unit 78

5341 Calle Rockfish · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Calle Rockfish, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
BRAND NEW modern town home in desirable Playa del Sol at Ocean View Hills- walking distance from Ocean View Hills Elementary & Vista Del Mar Middle School. Spacious floor plan w/oversize kitchen island, abundant storage space & energy-efficient appliances. Generous-size bedrooms & bathrooms; living spaces feature high ceilings & tons of bright light from the outdoors. Oversize 2-car garage, tankless water heater & gated community w/service patrols. Great location, near major freeways & military base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

