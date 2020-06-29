5341 Calle Rockfish, Unit 78

Amenities
BRAND NEW modern town home in desirable Playa del Sol at Ocean View Hills- walking distance from Ocean View Hills Elementary & Vista Del Mar Middle School. Spacious floor plan w/oversize kitchen island, abundant storage space & energy-efficient appliances. Generous-size bedrooms & bathrooms; living spaces feature high ceilings & tons of bright light from the outdoors. Oversize 2-car garage, tankless water heater & gated community w/service patrols. Great location, near major freeways & military base.