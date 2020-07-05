5331 Channing St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Big 3-br., 2-ba. Clairemont Home! Very unique! - Almost 1,800 sq. ft. with many extras. Spacious living and family room. Sloped tongue and groove knotty pine ceilings. Decorator colors, track lighting and glossy hardwood floors. Fireplace. Formal dining room. Full sitting room with built-in oak hutch and 2 closets. Upgraded kitchen with stone counters, walnut cabinets and ceramic tile floors. Dishwasher. Gas stove. Big interior laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Both bathrooms have marble counters, ceramic tile floors and elegant tile shower enclosure. Extra large master suite with full walk-in closet. 2-car attached garage. Patio and yard. Walk to shopping and 1 minute to freeway entrances. 92117.



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE5474481)