Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

5331 Channing St.

5331 Channing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5331 Channing Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Big 3-br., 2-ba. Clairemont Home! Very unique! - Almost 1,800 sq. ft. with many extras. Spacious living and family room. Sloped tongue and groove knotty pine ceilings. Decorator colors, track lighting and glossy hardwood floors. Fireplace. Formal dining room. Full sitting room with built-in oak hutch and 2 closets. Upgraded kitchen with stone counters, walnut cabinets and ceramic tile floors. Dishwasher. Gas stove. Big interior laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Both bathrooms have marble counters, ceramic tile floors and elegant tile shower enclosure. Extra large master suite with full walk-in closet. 2-car attached garage. Patio and yard. Walk to shopping and 1 minute to freeway entrances. 92117.

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5474481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 Channing St. have any available units?
5331 Channing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 Channing St. have?
Some of 5331 Channing St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 Channing St. currently offering any rent specials?
5331 Channing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 Channing St. pet-friendly?
No, 5331 Channing St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5331 Channing St. offer parking?
Yes, 5331 Channing St. offers parking.
Does 5331 Channing St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 Channing St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 Channing St. have a pool?
No, 5331 Channing St. does not have a pool.
Does 5331 Channing St. have accessible units?
No, 5331 Channing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 Channing St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5331 Channing St. has units with dishwashers.

