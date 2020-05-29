All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5315 Santa Margarita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5315 Santa Margarita Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:43 PM

5315 Santa Margarita Street

5315 Santa Margarita Street · (619) 483-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5315 Santa Margarita Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
This small apartment community is perched up on a hill with Northerly views and away from street traffic.Located Just South West of Encanto.

This spacious unit is an upstairs end unit and offers the following:
-HUGE Living room
-2 FULL Baths
-Granite counters in the kitchen with newer cabinets
-Built-in Microwave
-Dining area
-Assigned Parking
-Close to Area Shopping

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet (sorry, no dogs); 2 pet max., restrictions apply

For Details and to schedule a viewing please call:
Amber 619.980.0858

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Santa Margarita Street have any available units?
5315 Santa Margarita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5315 Santa Margarita Street currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Santa Margarita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Santa Margarita Street pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Santa Margarita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5315 Santa Margarita Street offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Santa Margarita Street does offer parking.
Does 5315 Santa Margarita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Santa Margarita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Santa Margarita Street have a pool?
No, 5315 Santa Margarita Street does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Santa Margarita Street have accessible units?
No, 5315 Santa Margarita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Santa Margarita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Santa Margarita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Santa Margarita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Santa Margarita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5315 Santa Margarita Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity