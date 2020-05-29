5315 Santa Margarita Street

Amenities
This small apartment community is perched up on a hill with Northerly views and away from street traffic.Located Just South West of Encanto.
This spacious unit is an upstairs end unit and offers the following:
-HUGE Living room
-2 FULL Baths
-Granite counters in the kitchen with newer cabinets
-Built-in Microwave
-Dining area
-Assigned Parking
-Close to Area Shopping
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet (sorry, no dogs); 2 pet max., restrictions apply
For Details and to schedule a viewing please call:
Amber 619.980.0858
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.