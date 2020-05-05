All apartments in San Diego
5264 Bocaw Pl.

Location

5264 Bocaw Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
College Area - Spacious Upgraded 3 Bed House on Cul De Sac! - Private and Spacious, 3 Bed 2 Bath with Canyon View!

Hardwood Floor and Tile Throughout
Upgraded Kitchen
Custom Cabinets
Granite Countertops
New Carpet in Master Bedroom

Upgraded Bathrooms
Tiled Showers
New Fixtures

Spacious Fenced in Yard
Built in Fireplace and BBQ
Covered Patio Area
Synthetic Grass and Real Grass

2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer
Central Heat and Ac
Solar Panels

Property is located near SDSU, Grossmont, Alvarado Hospital, Easy Freeway Access
Short Drive to North Park, Hillcrest, Downtown, Beaches
Pets Ok, Subject to Owner approval, pet screening application, and additional deposit

Terms: Lease
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE2667152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 Bocaw Pl. have any available units?
5264 Bocaw Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5264 Bocaw Pl. have?
Some of 5264 Bocaw Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 Bocaw Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5264 Bocaw Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 Bocaw Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5264 Bocaw Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 5264 Bocaw Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5264 Bocaw Pl. offers parking.
Does 5264 Bocaw Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5264 Bocaw Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 Bocaw Pl. have a pool?
No, 5264 Bocaw Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5264 Bocaw Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5264 Bocaw Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 Bocaw Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5264 Bocaw Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
