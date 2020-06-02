All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

5252 Pearlman Way

5252 Pearlman Way · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5252 Pearlman Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5252 Pearlman Way · Avail. now

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Lovely Single-Family Home in Carmel Valley - Lovely single-family home with four bedrooms, two and half baths in Carmel Valley (San Diego). This 2,445 Sq Ft home features an open-concept floor plan, a spacious master bedroom suite and a lap swimming pool. The home opens up to a multi-use space that can be used as a family room with a separate dining room and connects to an open-concept living room and kitchen area.The living room includes a fireplace, recessed lighting and a built-in media center. The living area flows into the kitchen with modern appliances, granite counter tops and ample storage space. French doors off the kitchen lead to the backyard. A half bathroom is located off the entry way before leading to the laundry room and garage.

The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets, french doors leading to the backyard and an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. Three guest bedrooms include ceiling fans, spacious closets and carpet flooring. A full bathroom with a walk-in shower is shared by the guest bedrooms. The backyard features a spacious patio with a built-in fire pit, lush landscaping and a lap swimming pool. The home also includes a laundry room with a washer and dryer and an attached two car garage. Pool maintenance and gardening service included in the rent. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Nearby schools to the community include: Ashley Falls Elementary School, Pacific Trails Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4754780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 Pearlman Way have any available units?
5252 Pearlman Way has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 Pearlman Way have?
Some of 5252 Pearlman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 Pearlman Way currently offering any rent specials?
5252 Pearlman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 Pearlman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5252 Pearlman Way is pet friendly.
Does 5252 Pearlman Way offer parking?
Yes, 5252 Pearlman Way does offer parking.
Does 5252 Pearlman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5252 Pearlman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 Pearlman Way have a pool?
Yes, 5252 Pearlman Way has a pool.
Does 5252 Pearlman Way have accessible units?
No, 5252 Pearlman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 Pearlman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5252 Pearlman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
