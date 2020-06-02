5252 Pearlman Way

Amenities

Lovely Single-Family Home in Carmel Valley - Lovely single-family home with four bedrooms, two and half baths in Carmel Valley (San Diego). This 2,445 Sq Ft home features an open-concept floor plan, a spacious master bedroom suite and a lap swimming pool. The home opens up to a multi-use space that can be used as a family room with a separate dining room and connects to an open-concept living room and kitchen area.The living room includes a fireplace, recessed lighting and a built-in media center. The living area flows into the kitchen with modern appliances, granite counter tops and ample storage space. French doors off the kitchen lead to the backyard. A half bathroom is located off the entry way before leading to the laundry room and garage.



The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets, french doors leading to the backyard and an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. Three guest bedrooms include ceiling fans, spacious closets and carpet flooring. A full bathroom with a walk-in shower is shared by the guest bedrooms. The backyard features a spacious patio with a built-in fire pit, lush landscaping and a lap swimming pool. The home also includes a laundry room with a washer and dryer and an attached two car garage. Pool maintenance and gardening service included in the rent. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Nearby schools to the community include: Ashley Falls Elementary School, Pacific Trails Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



