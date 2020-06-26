All apartments in San Diego
5252 Lenore Avenue
5252 Lenore Avenue

5252 Lenore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5252 Lenore Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Move In Ready!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Major remodel in 2005! One of a kind home with every imaginable upgrade. Large lot, 3 bedroom down. 2nd story is a master retreat w/ den & wrap around deck,Master bath is over-sized with Jacuzzi tub and large shower and A gorgeous rosewood staircase leading to the entire upstairs suite .Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Low maintenance backyard with Canyon Views. 2 Car Garage and Washer Dryer.This is a Fabulous home, Easy to show and move in ready.

NO PETS Please. Apply online at www.ipasd.com

Income Property Advisors,Inc. BRE 01971736
Tom Gelinas 858-232-8085

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3099675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 Lenore Avenue have any available units?
5252 Lenore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 Lenore Avenue have?
Some of 5252 Lenore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 Lenore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5252 Lenore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 Lenore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5252 Lenore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5252 Lenore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5252 Lenore Avenue offers parking.
Does 5252 Lenore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5252 Lenore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 Lenore Avenue have a pool?
No, 5252 Lenore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5252 Lenore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5252 Lenore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 Lenore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5252 Lenore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
