5252 Lenore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Major remodel in 2005! One of a kind home with every imaginable upgrade. Large lot, 3 bedroom down. 2nd story is a master retreat w/ den & wrap around deck,Master bath is over-sized with Jacuzzi tub and large shower and A gorgeous rosewood staircase leading to the entire upstairs suite .Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Low maintenance backyard with Canyon Views. 2 Car Garage and Washer Dryer.This is a Fabulous home, Easy to show and move in ready.



NO PETS Please. Apply online at www.ipasd.com



Income Property Advisors,Inc. BRE 01971736

Tom Gelinas 858-232-8085



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3099675)