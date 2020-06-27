All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5233 Pearlman Way
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

5233 Pearlman Way

5233 Pearlman Way · No Longer Available
Location

5233 Pearlman Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Pristine Home with Amazing Views, and a Fabulous back yard retreat with Tropical pool, grotto & spa (with Solar heat). This was the Model home for the developer and is available Furnished or unfurnished. 1st floor bedroom and full bath. Grand formal living and dining room overlooking the pool area. Big Open Kitchen to family room. Master bedroom with amazing views overlooking the canyon and a private retreat for relaxing off your spa like master bath. Close to walking trails & some of the best Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Pearlman Way have any available units?
5233 Pearlman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Pearlman Way have?
Some of 5233 Pearlman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Pearlman Way currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Pearlman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Pearlman Way pet-friendly?
No, 5233 Pearlman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5233 Pearlman Way offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Pearlman Way offers parking.
Does 5233 Pearlman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 Pearlman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Pearlman Way have a pool?
Yes, 5233 Pearlman Way has a pool.
Does 5233 Pearlman Way have accessible units?
No, 5233 Pearlman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Pearlman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Pearlman Way has units with dishwashers.
