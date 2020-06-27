5233 Pearlman Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Pristine Home with Amazing Views, and a Fabulous back yard retreat with Tropical pool, grotto & spa (with Solar heat). This was the Model home for the developer and is available Furnished or unfurnished. 1st floor bedroom and full bath. Grand formal living and dining room overlooking the pool area. Big Open Kitchen to family room. Master bedroom with amazing views overlooking the canyon and a private retreat for relaxing off your spa like master bath. Close to walking trails & some of the best Schools.