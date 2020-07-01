All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5204 Caminito Solitario.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5204 Caminito Solitario
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

5204 Caminito Solitario

5204 Caminito Solitario · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5204 Caminito Solitario, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
5204 Caminito Solitario Available 02/01/20 Beautifully updated Kensington Villa! - Gorgeous 2 bed 2.5 Bath Condo with updated bedrooms, bathrooms, & kitchen cabinetry. Modern-style appliances, wood floors, and very spacious. Tasteful accent walls that bring more "POP" than your typical San Diego living experience. Community comes with a pool, spa, gated entry, and private patio space & storage. Don't miss out!

Utilities: trash covered by owner, the rest are covered by resident.
Pet Policy: pets negotiable with positive references & $35/pet per month additional rent
Lease Term: Through August 2020 only (short term)

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE5454689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Caminito Solitario have any available units?
5204 Caminito Solitario doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Caminito Solitario have?
Some of 5204 Caminito Solitario's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Caminito Solitario currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Caminito Solitario is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Caminito Solitario pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Caminito Solitario is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Caminito Solitario offer parking?
No, 5204 Caminito Solitario does not offer parking.
Does 5204 Caminito Solitario have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Caminito Solitario does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Caminito Solitario have a pool?
Yes, 5204 Caminito Solitario has a pool.
Does 5204 Caminito Solitario have accessible units?
No, 5204 Caminito Solitario does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Caminito Solitario have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Caminito Solitario does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University