Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

5204 Caminito Solitario Available 02/01/20 Beautifully updated Kensington Villa! - Gorgeous 2 bed 2.5 Bath Condo with updated bedrooms, bathrooms, & kitchen cabinetry. Modern-style appliances, wood floors, and very spacious. Tasteful accent walls that bring more "POP" than your typical San Diego living experience. Community comes with a pool, spa, gated entry, and private patio space & storage. Don't miss out!



Utilities: trash covered by owner, the rest are covered by resident.

Pet Policy: pets negotiable with positive references & $35/pet per month additional rent

Lease Term: Through August 2020 only (short term)



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



