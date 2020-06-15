5136 E Falls View Dr

Amenities

6 bedroom 3 bathroom house with Bonus Room & Newly resurfaced pool & Jacuzzi (pebble tech) on the popular E Falls View street. Living room with slider that opens to the bonus Sun room that overlooks the Pool. Includes 2x Fridge, Washer & Dryer, Microwave. New Floors, Blinds & Paint. NO CARPET. New LED Ceiling Fans and LED recessed lighting. HUGE GARDEN TUB. Study Bar in Livingroom. 2 car garage.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

