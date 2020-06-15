All apartments in San Diego
5136 E Falls View Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5136 E Falls View Dr

5136 East Falls View Drive · (619) 503-3335
Location

5136 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
6 bedroom 3 bathroom house with Bonus Room & Newly resurfaced pool & Jacuzzi (pebble tech) on the popular E Falls View street. Living room with slider that opens to the bonus Sun room that overlooks the Pool. Includes 2x Fridge, Washer & Dryer, Microwave. New Floors, Blinds & Paint. NO CARPET. New LED Ceiling Fans and LED recessed lighting. HUGE GARDEN TUB. Study Bar in Livingroom. 2 car garage.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 E Falls View Dr have any available units?
5136 E Falls View Dr has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 E Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5136 E Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 E Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5136 E Falls View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 E Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5136 E Falls View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5136 E Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5136 E Falls View Dr does offer parking.
Does 5136 E Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5136 E Falls View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 E Falls View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5136 E Falls View Dr has a pool.
Does 5136 E Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5136 E Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 E Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 E Falls View Dr has units with dishwashers.
