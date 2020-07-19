All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:07 AM

5135 Long Branch Ave

5135 Long Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5135 Long Branch Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
One minute walk to the beach in beautiful ocean beach area of San Diego. 10 minutes from airport, 15 minutes to downtown, close to many hospitals, very centrally located desirable area at the beach. The town is very pedestrian friendly.Unit has nice common area patio and bbq, with laundry area. Landscape lighting comes on at night. This is a small but very clean bungalow style duplex, fully remodeled. 42 HD TV in living room. Kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher and all that is needed to cook.
We can provide a beginning foam surfboard if you like.
We welcome any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Long Branch Ave have any available units?
5135 Long Branch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 Long Branch Ave have?
Some of 5135 Long Branch Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Long Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Long Branch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Long Branch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5135 Long Branch Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5135 Long Branch Ave offer parking?
No, 5135 Long Branch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5135 Long Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Long Branch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Long Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 5135 Long Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Long Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 5135 Long Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Long Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 Long Branch Ave has units with dishwashers.
