5134 69th street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful Home available! Won't Last! - 3 bedroom home on a double lot with tons of yard space in both the front and back! Fruit trees, faux grass in the backyard, and a storage unit on the lot! Open and airy home with big windows and sliding glass doors, large patio, cute kitchen with breakfast bar, and tons of cabinets and storage. Close to the college area and Lake Murray. Plenty of parking with a covered carport. Call or text Jennifer for showing. 619-739-0319 Do not disturb tenants.



