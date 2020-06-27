Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5127 Fontaine Street 102 Available 08/01/19 Charming 2BR-2BA in Allied Gardens - Your Charming 2BR-2BA home minutes away from Mission Trails Park. Bright and Airy condo in Allied Gardens, available August 1st. Balcony views close to shopping and restaurants with easy access to I-8 and Mission Gorge Rd. Building is small-pet friendly (under 20lbs) in a peaceful and beautiful gated community. New energy efficient A/C installed and upgraded master bathroom. Single car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space included in the monthly rent.



(RLNE5004366)