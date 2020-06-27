All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

5127 Fontaine Street 102

5127 Fontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Fontaine Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
5127 Fontaine Street 102 Available 08/01/19 Charming 2BR-2BA in Allied Gardens - Your Charming 2BR-2BA home minutes away from Mission Trails Park. Bright and Airy condo in Allied Gardens, available August 1st. Balcony views close to shopping and restaurants with easy access to I-8 and Mission Gorge Rd. Building is small-pet friendly (under 20lbs) in a peaceful and beautiful gated community. New energy efficient A/C installed and upgraded master bathroom. Single car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Fontaine Street 102 have any available units?
5127 Fontaine Street 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Fontaine Street 102 have?
Some of 5127 Fontaine Street 102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Fontaine Street 102 currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Fontaine Street 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Fontaine Street 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 Fontaine Street 102 is pet friendly.
Does 5127 Fontaine Street 102 offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Fontaine Street 102 offers parking.
Does 5127 Fontaine Street 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Fontaine Street 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Fontaine Street 102 have a pool?
No, 5127 Fontaine Street 102 does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Fontaine Street 102 have accessible units?
No, 5127 Fontaine Street 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Fontaine Street 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Fontaine Street 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
