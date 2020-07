Amenities

This home is conveniently located steps away from the trolley, shopping and restaurants. Property is located in a small gated community of other town homes. There is a bedroom and half bath on the main floor and the master suite and 3rd bedroom are located on the top floor, allowing space and privacy for all! This bright & sunny home will rent fast, call for a showing today! Call or text Kia Morrison, Bre#01995942 for showing 619-569-3333