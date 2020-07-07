5091 54th St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities parking garage

4 BEDROOM (2 master/2 medium sized) 2 FULL BATHROOMS, immaculate condition and

well maintained home on a corner lot with fenced 4000+ sq ft yard, parking x 4 cars (2 in dbl-attached garage) and 2 within fenced private (gated) compound. Very secure. UIp to date appliances are ALL included (gas range, large refer, washer & gas dryer, garbage disposal & dishwasher ALL included! Very convenient location at 54th & MONTEZUMA ROAD across from AZTECS SPORTS COMPLEX at SDSU, 2 block walk to main campus, 15 to city busline, 3 minutes to I-8 freeway. Very eclectic, upper-middle class neighborhood. $4800 monthly. Call for availablity