All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5091 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5091 54th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5091 54th St

5091 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5091 54th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BEDROOM (2 master/2 medium sized) 2 FULL BATHROOMS, immaculate condition and
well maintained home on a corner lot with fenced 4000+ sq ft yard, parking x 4 cars (2 in dbl-attached garage) and 2 within fenced private (gated) compound. Very secure. UIp to date appliances are ALL included (gas range, large refer, washer & gas dryer, garbage disposal & dishwasher ALL included! Very convenient location at 54th & MONTEZUMA ROAD across from AZTECS SPORTS COMPLEX at SDSU, 2 block walk to main campus, 15 to city busline, 3 minutes to I-8 freeway. Very eclectic, upper-middle class neighborhood. $4800 monthly. Call for availablity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5091 54th St have any available units?
5091 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5091 54th St have?
Some of 5091 54th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5091 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
5091 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5091 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 5091 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5091 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 5091 54th St offers parking.
Does 5091 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5091 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5091 54th St have a pool?
No, 5091 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 5091 54th St have accessible units?
No, 5091 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5091 54th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5091 54th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University