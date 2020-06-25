All apartments in San Diego
5066 Terraza Playa Catalina

5066 Terraza Playa Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

5066 Terraza Playa Catalina, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Single Family House at end of Cul De Sac - This single family 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a view. Has a spacious rear yard and 3 car parking and driveway for more parking. Stainless steel appliances, full plank and tile flooring throughout the main level. Modern, clean, with updated paint throughout. Dont miss this wonderful property.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina have any available units?
5066 Terraza Playa Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
5066 Terraza Playa Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina offers parking.
Does 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina have a pool?
No, 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina have accessible units?
No, 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 5066 Terraza Playa Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
