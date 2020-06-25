5066 Terraza Playa Catalina

Amenities

Single Family House at end of Cul De Sac - This single family 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a view. Has a spacious rear yard and 3 car parking and driveway for more parking. Stainless steel appliances, full plank and tile flooring throughout the main level. Modern, clean, with updated paint throughout. Dont miss this wonderful property.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4852992)