5060 Paramount Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Best Deal! Gorgeous 2 bedrooms furnished/not furnished town home with garage. Centrally located at the heart of San Diego. Close to everything and yet quiet. Down the street is restaurant district as well as shopping district along Convoy Street, Balboa Ave and Clairemont Mesa Blvd. YMCA, Ashford university, National university, Mesa College is just within reach. Great floor plan with inviting front porch to welcome all guest. Spacious Garage is just a rare found in the neighboring area. MUST SEE!