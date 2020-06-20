All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

5060 Paramount Drive

5060 Paramount Drive · (619) 807-0327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5060 Paramount Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best Deal! Gorgeous 2 bedrooms furnished/not furnished town home with garage. Centrally located at the heart of San Diego. Close to everything and yet quiet. Down the street is restaurant district as well as shopping district along Convoy Street, Balboa Ave and Clairemont Mesa Blvd. YMCA, Ashford university, National university, Mesa College is just within reach. Great floor plan with inviting front porch to welcome all guest. Spacious Garage is just a rare found in the neighboring area. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 Paramount Drive have any available units?
5060 Paramount Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5060 Paramount Drive have?
Some of 5060 Paramount Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5060 Paramount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5060 Paramount Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 Paramount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5060 Paramount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5060 Paramount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5060 Paramount Drive does offer parking.
Does 5060 Paramount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5060 Paramount Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 Paramount Drive have a pool?
No, 5060 Paramount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5060 Paramount Drive have accessible units?
No, 5060 Paramount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 Paramount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5060 Paramount Drive has units with dishwashers.
