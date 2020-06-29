All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5033 Mt Durban
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:35 AM

5033 Mt Durban

5033 Mount Durban Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Mount Durban Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5033 Mt Durban Available 10/05/19 Single Story Home!! -
Outstanding single story home located in Clairemont. Features 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, and a large backyard. In Great shape was remodeled 5 years ago from top to bottom and front to back. New carpeting, fresh paint, new roof, dual pain windows, granite counters, kitchen cabinets, landscaping. And more a must see!

Minimum 1 year lease, prefer no pets, non-smokers, owner provides yard service and refrigerator.

Available for move-in 10/5/19 maybe sooner.

For more information or to schedule a private showing call Steve with Premier Properties Management (619) 370-3660

Steve (619) 370-3660
DRE 01277349

(RLNE5140002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Mt Durban have any available units?
5033 Mt Durban doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Mt Durban have?
Some of 5033 Mt Durban's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Mt Durban currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Mt Durban is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Mt Durban pet-friendly?
No, 5033 Mt Durban is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5033 Mt Durban offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Mt Durban offers parking.
Does 5033 Mt Durban have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Mt Durban does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Mt Durban have a pool?
No, 5033 Mt Durban does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Mt Durban have accessible units?
No, 5033 Mt Durban does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Mt Durban have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Mt Durban does not have units with dishwashers.
